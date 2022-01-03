Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 148.03% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 33.47% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17568.25. The Sensex is at 58978.23, up 1.24%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 26.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2218.8, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)