Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 32.4, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in and a 31.67% spurt in the Media index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 32.4, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 10738.5. The Sensex is at 35881.78, down 0.42%. has lost around 19.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2250.1, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)