Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 1.18%, gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 25.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.57% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 40.52% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 19.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1259.4, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

