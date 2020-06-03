Ashok Leyland Ltd rises around 2%

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 48.65, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.72% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 21.29% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.65, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 1.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 19.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6471.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 249.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 430.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

