Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd up for five straight sessions

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.15, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 9914.95. The Sensex is at 33656.56, up 1.29%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has added around 51.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has added around 26.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1298.8, up 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

