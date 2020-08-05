Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.34 croreNet Loss of Network reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.340.26 31 OPM %-20.59-119.23 -PBDT-0.07-0.31 77 PBT-0.07-0.31 77 NP-0.07-0.31 77
