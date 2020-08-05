Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.42% to Rs 87.72 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 77.11% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.42% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.87.72206.026.5710.887.5523.273.9419.593.0913.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)