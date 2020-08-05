Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.11% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 57.42% to Rs 87.72 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 77.11% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.42% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales87.72206.02 -57 OPM %6.5710.88 -PBDT7.5523.27 -68 PBT3.9419.59 -80 NP3.0913.50 -77

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 16:18 IST

