Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.141.050.88-9.520.01-0.100.01-0.100.01-0.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)