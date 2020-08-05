Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Ram Info reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Worstex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.141.05 9 OPM %0.88-9.52 -PBDT0.01-0.10 LP PBT0.01-0.10 LP NP0.01-0.10 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU