Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.141.05 9 OPM %0.88-9.52 -PBDT0.01-0.10 LP PBT0.01-0.10 LP NP0.01-0.10 LP

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 16:17 IST

