Volumes soar at Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd counter

Piramal Enterprises Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 July 2022.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.32% to Rs.333.10. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 83660 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29467 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.1,784.10. Volumes stood at 11951 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 2505 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1118 shares. The stock gained 6.28% to Rs.1,694.05. Volumes stood at 524 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 28184 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12962 shares. The stock gained 2.94% to Rs.293.95. Volumes stood at 43829 shares in the last session.

Brightcom Group Ltd clocked volume of 39.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.93% to Rs.51.05. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

