Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 498.05 points or 1.78% at 28484.23 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.42%), NIIT Ltd (up 3.98%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.94%),RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 3.89%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 3.16%), Mphasis Ltd (up 3.01%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.9%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.88%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.78%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 1.11%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 0.49%), and Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 705.92 or 1.29% at 55473.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198.25 points or 1.21% at 16538.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.77 points or 0.92% at 26610.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.13 points or 0.83% at 8293.82.

On BSE,2144 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

