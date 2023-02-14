Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 8.64% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 8.64% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.0414.34 26 OPM %37.5840.73 -PBDT7.427.00 6 PBT6.886.35 8 NP5.284.86 9

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

