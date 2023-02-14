Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 8.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 8.64% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.0414.3437.5840.737.427.006.886.355.284.86

