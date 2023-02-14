Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.57% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 82.35% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 150.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.180.8795.41257.470.150.940.140.930.090.51

