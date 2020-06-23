G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 26.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 108.98 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 26.97% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 108.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.87% to Rs 67.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 468.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 464.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

