Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.26 23 0.570.50 14 OPM %75.0069.23 -45.6140.00 - PBDT0.240.18 33 0.260.23 13 PBT0.240.18 33 0.260.23 13 NP0.250.14 79 0.210.08 163
