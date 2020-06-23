Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.320.260.570.5075.0069.2345.6140.000.240.180.260.230.240.180.260.230.250.140.210.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)