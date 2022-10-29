NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 65.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 64.95 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 65.05% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 64.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.9578.507.3121.088.7321.046.7119.084.9614.19

