NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 65.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 64.95 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 65.05% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 64.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.9578.50 -17 OPM %7.3121.08 -PBDT8.7321.04 -59 PBT6.7119.08 -65 NP4.9614.19 -65
