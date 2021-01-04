NHPC signs supplementary MoU with JKSPDCL and Power Development Department

For implementation of Ratle HE Project (850 MW) in J&K

NHPC has signed a Supplementary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDCL) and Power Development Department, Govt. of UT of Jammu & Kashmir on 03 January 2021 for implementation of Ratle HE Project (850 MW) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir through a Joint Venture Company (JVC).

In the supplementary MoU, the clause of MoU dated 03 February 2019 regarding purchase of NHPCs equity by JKSPDCL from the end of the 5th year after date of commissioning over 15 years through equal installments have been deleted.

Now, the share of NHPC in the Joint Venture Company shall not be brought below 51% and share of JKSPDCL shall not be brought below 49%.

