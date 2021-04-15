Bata India update on scheme of amalgamation

-
Bata India announced that the requisite approval has been received on 13 April 2021, from the Regional Director (MCA) in terms of the provisions of Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) and the rules made thereunder, for the Scheme of Amalgamation between Coastal Commercial & Exim (Transferor Company) and Bata Properties (Transferee Company).
