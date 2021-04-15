L&T Heavy Engineering secures significant contracts in Q4

-
Project values range between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr as per L&T project classificationThe Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts for its various business segments in Q4 of FY21.
Nuclear : L&T Heavy Engineering has secured order for 12 Steam Generators (SGs) from NPCIL for the prestigious 3 x 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) strengthening its position as a key Nuclear power equipment supplier for Government of India's fleet mode procurement program. Fleet order for Reactor Headers and Pressurizers for GHAVP 1E2 Units were received in the earlier quarter. The fleet program consists of constructing 10 units of 700 MWe PHWR with indigenous technology. Steam Generators, Reactor Headers and Pressurizers are critical equipment of Nuclear Island of the power plant.
Refinery, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas: L&T Heavy Engineering also won a Critical Reactor system package order for IOCL's Petrochemical Project against stiff international competition. This is an important step in indigenization of High technology equipment and another major contribution towards Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Other notable orders include Hydroprocessing Reactors for the Renewable diesel & Biofuel Project for prestigious refinery majors from USA & Europe; Reactor with internals for IOCL Barauni and a service contract for IOCL Panipat PTA project.
