Nifty April futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of monthly contracts.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,447, a premium of 122.10 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,324.90.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 95.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 224.50 points or 1.54% to 14,324.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.07% to 22.6975.

SBI, Tata Motors and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

