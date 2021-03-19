Nifty March Futures trade at premium

RIL, ITC and ICICI Bank were top traded stock in the F&O segment.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,753.70, a premium of 9.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,744.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 31.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 92.56 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 186.15 points or 1.28% to 14,744.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.46% to 19.9875.

RIL, ITC and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)