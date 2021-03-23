Nifty March futures trade at premium

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and RIL were top traded stock on NSE.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,825.35, a premium of 10.6 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,814.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 36.98 lakh crore compared with Rs 29.07 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 78.35 points or 0.53% to 14,814.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.84% to 20.665.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and RIL were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)