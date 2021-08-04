Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX dropped 4%

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,256.50, a discount of 2.3 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,258.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 71.67 lakh crore compared with Rs 47.1 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 128.05 points or 0.79% to 16,258.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.89% to 13.2125.

SBI, RIL and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)