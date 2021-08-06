Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

VIX fell 2% to 12.6

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,267, a premium of 28.8 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,238.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 31.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 112.20 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 56.40 points or 0.35% to 16,238.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.05% to 12.6075.

RIL, SBI and Tata Chemicals were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

