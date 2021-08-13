Nifty Aug futures at discount

NSE VIX soared 5% to 12.99

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,518, discount of 11.1 to Nifty's spot closing of 16,529.10.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 164.70 or 1.01% to 16,529.10, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped nearly 5% to 12.99.

Tata Steel, Aurobindo Pharma and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

