Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 0.13% at 20.83

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,093.25, a premium of 39.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,053.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 56.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 52.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 27.5 points or 0.16% to settle at 17,053.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.13% at 20.83.

TCS, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Power were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)