Nifty Nov Futures trade at discount

India VIX declines 1.41% to 14.98.

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,897, a discount of 1.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,898.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 67.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 53.98 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 100.55 points or 0.56% to 17,898.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.41% to 14.98.

Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and ITC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

