Nifty November 2021 futures trade at discount; India VIX tumbles 5%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty November 2021 was at 17,367.50, a discount of 47.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,415.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 79.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 69.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 88.30 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,415.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.10% at 17.0950.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts expires on 25 November 2021.

