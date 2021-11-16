Nifty Nov Futures trade at discount

India VIX declines 1.74% to 15.20.

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,987, a discount of 12.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,999.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 53.98 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 110.25 points or 0.61% to 17,999.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.74% to 15.20.

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)