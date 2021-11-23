Nifty November 2021 futures trade at discount; India VIX rises 3%

Vedanta, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty November 2021 was at 17,489.60, a discount of 13.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,503.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 69.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 67.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 86.80 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,503.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.82% at 18.0150.

Vedanta, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts expires on 25 November 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)