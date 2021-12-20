Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Steel most active in segment.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 16,628.35, a premium of 14.15 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,614.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 50.76 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 371 points or 2.18% to settle at 16,614.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 16.08% to 18.97.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

