Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium; India VIX surges 25%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) most active in segment.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,031.80, a premium of 5.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,026.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 52.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 135.04 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 509.80 points or 2.91% to settle at 17,026.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 24.84% at 20.8025.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

