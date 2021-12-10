Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumps 3.26% to 16.06

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,546, a premium of 34.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,511.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 37.85 lakh crore compared with Rs 151.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 5.55 points or 0.03% to settle at 17,511.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.26% to 16.06.

ITC, Reliance Industries and IEX were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expire on 30 December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)