Nifty November futures trade at premium

The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 18,446, a premium of 36.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,409.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to settle at 18,409.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.17% to 15.10.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

