Nifty November futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,269, a premium of 1.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,267.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 113.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 105.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 23.05 points or 0.13% to settle at 18,267.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.44% to 14.0425.

RIL, Adani Enterprises and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)