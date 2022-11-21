Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX gained 2.83% to 14.80.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,194, a premium of 34.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,159.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 87.04 lakh crore compared with Rs 84.86 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 147.70 points or 0.81% to settle at 18,159.95.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

