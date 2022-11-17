Nifty November futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,357.10, a premium of 13.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,343.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 264.21 lakh crore compared with Rs 145.14 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 65.75 points or 0.36% to settle at 18,343.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.47% to 14.88.

RIL, Adani Enterprises and L&T were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

