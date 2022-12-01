Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.24% to 13.36.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,945, a premium of 132.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,812.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 323.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 157.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 54.15 points or 0.29% to settle at 18,812.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.24% to 13.36.

Tata Steel, Bandhan Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

