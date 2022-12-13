Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% as shares advanced.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,711.50, a premium of 103.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,608 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 143.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 124.58 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 110.85 points or 0.60% to settle at 18,608.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.26% to 12.8825.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

