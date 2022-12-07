Nifty December futures trade at premium

RIL, Infy and Axis Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,673.70, a premium of 113.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,560.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 151.86 lakh crore compared with Rs 135.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 82.25 points or 0.44% to settle at 18,560.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.24% to 14.08.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

