JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Baddi-based plant
Business Standard

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

NSE India VIX jumped 6.57% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,445.50, a premium of 30.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,414.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 347.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 119.18 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 245.40 points or 1.32% to settle at 18,414.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.57% to 13.7325.

Reliance (RIL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU