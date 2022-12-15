Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 6.57% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,445.50, a premium of 30.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,414.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 347.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 119.18 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 245.40 points or 1.32% to settle at 18,414.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.57% to 13.7325.

Reliance (RIL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

