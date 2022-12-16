Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 2.45% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,329.90, a premium of 60.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,269 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 140.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 347.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 145.90 points or 0.79% to settle at 18,269.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.45% to 14.07.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

