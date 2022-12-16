Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 2.45% as shares tumbled.The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,329.90, a premium of 60.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,269 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 140.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 347.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 145.90 points or 0.79% to settle at 18,269.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.45% to 14.07.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU