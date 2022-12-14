Nifty December futures trade at premium

SBI, Infosys and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,738.40, a premium of 78.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,660.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 119.18 lakh crore compared with Rs 143.02 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 52.30 points or 0.28% to settle at 18,660.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.01% to 12.8850.

State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

