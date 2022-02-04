Nifty Feb futures trade at small premium

India VIX fell 1.37% at 18.8975.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,520, a premium of 3.7 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,516.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 56.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 177.15 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 43.9 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,516.3.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.37% at 18.8975.

Tata Steel, SBI and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

