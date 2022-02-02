Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 6.64% at 18.65

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,808.90, a premium of 28.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,780 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 40.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 203 points or 1.16% to settle at 17,780.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.64% at 18.65.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)