Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

India VIX slumps nearly 9% to 19.9775.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,608.85, a premium of 32 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,576.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 40.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 237 points or 1.37% to settle at 17,576.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.99% at 19.9775.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and SBI were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

