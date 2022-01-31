Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 6% ahead of tomorrow's Union Budget

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,367.75, a premium of 27.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,339.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 40.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.89 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 237.9 points or 1.39% to settle at 17,339.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.07% at 21.9525.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

