Nifty February futures trade at premium

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) most active in segment.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,367, a premium of 158.70 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,208.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 200.57 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 98.15 points or 0.57% to settle at 17,208.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.75% at 20.6950.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

