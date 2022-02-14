Nifty February futures trade at discount; India VIX spurts 23%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Steel most active in segment.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 16,809, a discount of 33.80 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,842.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 68.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 54.38 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 531.95 points or 3.06% to settle at 16,842.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 23% at 22.9775.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)