Nifty February futures trade at premium; India VIX skid 10%

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,365, a premium of 12.55 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,352.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 102.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 68.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 509.65 points or 3.03% to settle at 17,352.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 10.29% at 20.6125.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

