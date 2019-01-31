Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment surges

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,850.90, a premium of 19.95 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,830.95 in the cash market. The January 2019 F&O contracts expired today, 31 January 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 19.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.19 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index surged 179.15 points or 1.68% to settle at 10,830.95

ICICI Bank, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

February 2019 futures traded at 365.40, compared with spot closing price of 364.70. February 2019 futures traded at 720, compared with spot closing price of 720.80. February 2019 futures traded at 1,230, compared with spot closing price of 1225.20.

